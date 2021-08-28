Enigma (ENG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.87 Million

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 28th. During the last week, Enigma has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. Enigma has a market cap of $1.87 million and $4.15 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enigma coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000274 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $238.12 or 0.00485439 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003300 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00008024 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $551.93 or 0.01125167 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000220 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Enigma Coin Profile

ENG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,895,818 coins. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

