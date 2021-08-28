Enteq Upstream (LON:NTQ) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $17.03

Shares of Enteq Upstream Plc (LON:NTQ) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 17.03 ($0.22) and traded as low as GBX 16.50 ($0.22). Enteq Upstream shares last traded at GBX 16.50 ($0.22), with a volume of 1,084 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 17.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.36 million and a P/E ratio of -13.75.

Get Enteq Upstream alerts:

In other news, insider Andrew Law purchased 64,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of £11,012.26 ($14,387.59). Also, insider David Steel purchased 59,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of £10,059.07 ($13,142.24).

Enteq Upstream Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides reach and recovery products and technologies to the upstream oil and gas services market primarily in the United States. It designs, manufactures, and sells specialized parts and products for directional drilling and measurement for use in the energy exploration and services sector of the Oil and Gas industry.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Enteq Upstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enteq Upstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.