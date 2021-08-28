Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Bought by Reaves W H & Co. Inc.

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 39.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,160 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned 0.22% of Entergy worth $44,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Entergy by 202.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Entergy by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETR traded down $1.99 on Friday, hitting $111.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,804,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,185. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $85.78 and a 12-month high of $114.88.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 67.14%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $846,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,154. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $321,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,186 shares of company stock valued at $1,514,044. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

