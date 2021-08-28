Enterprise Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SYTE) Short Interest Update

Enterprise Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SYTE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the July 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of SYTE stock remained flat at $$7.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. 363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,786. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.18. Enterprise Diversified has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $8.00.

Enterprise Diversified, Inc engages in the provision of consumer and business-grade internet access; and wholesale managed modem services for downstream internet service provider, web hosting and ancillary services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management Operations, Real Estate Operations, Internet Operations, and Other Operations.

