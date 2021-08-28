Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning cut its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 738,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 429,680 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $17,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $319,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 37,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.0% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 57,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 14.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 24.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $221,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $22.45 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $49.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.25.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 85.31%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

