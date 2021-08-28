Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 919,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,612 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.30% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $125,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS opened at $139.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.00. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $101.44 and a one year high of $139.97.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.