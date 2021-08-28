Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,760,041 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,623 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Oracle worth $137,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter worth about $34,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 52.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.38.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $89.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $249.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $54.87 and a 1-year high of $91.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $2,874,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,866,648.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $9,547,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,547,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

