Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 585,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,481 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Dollar General worth $126,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Dollar General by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,017,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,958,000 after acquiring an additional 118,741 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 207.8% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,321,000 after purchasing an additional 10,624 shares during the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG stock opened at $225.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $226.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $173.50 and a fifty-two week high of $239.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.54.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.82%.

DG has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$245.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.32.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.