Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 18,751 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450,311 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,751 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Autodesk worth $131,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $315.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.14, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.83 and a 12 month high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.84.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.