Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 28,837 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,087 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,837 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Veeva Systems worth $107,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 6.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,358,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,706,032,000 after purchasing an additional 612,811 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 17.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,122,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,383,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,015 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 7.2% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,344,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,657,512,000 after purchasing an additional 424,658 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 4.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,067,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $801,227,000 after purchasing an additional 139,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2,512.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,742,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675,548 shares during the period. 65.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $330.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $322.53. The company has a market cap of $50.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.60, a PEG ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $235.74 and a 12-month high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 959 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total value of $273,593.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,958.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 425 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.06, for a total transaction of $127,950.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,752,892.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,078 shares of company stock valued at $6,480,005 in the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VEEV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.55.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

