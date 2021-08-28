Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 326,075 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,532,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326,075 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.08% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $110,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IUSV. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 24.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 247.9% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $201,000.

IUSV stock opened at $74.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.48. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $52.08 and a 1-year high of $74.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.267 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%.

