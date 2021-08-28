Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 43,272 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 561,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,272 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of American Tower worth $151,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in American Tower by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in American Tower by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $285.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $279.57. The stock has a market cap of $129.94 billion, a PE ratio of 57.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $291.82.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,187,962.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total value of $27,287.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,346 shares of company stock worth $2,330,105 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMT. KeyCorp lifted their price target on American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.00.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

