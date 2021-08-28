Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 43,272 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 561,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,272 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of American Tower worth $151,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in American Tower by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in American Tower by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.
Shares of American Tower stock opened at $285.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $279.57. The stock has a market cap of $129.94 billion, a PE ratio of 57.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $291.82.
In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,187,962.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total value of $27,287.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,346 shares of company stock worth $2,330,105 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMT. KeyCorp lifted their price target on American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.00.
American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.
