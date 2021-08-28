Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 691,462 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 85.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,502,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 691,462 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 3.93% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $166,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOND. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,759,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 7,944 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $829,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $111.56 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $109.01 and a one year high of $113.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.43.

