Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 884,060 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 161.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,430,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 884,060 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.14% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $132,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 137.0% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.1% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,934,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,205 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 104.6% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 181.2% during the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 77.6% during the second quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,783,000 after acquiring an additional 74,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VTWO opened at $91.40 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $57.35 and a one year high of $94.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th.

