Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,113,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,225 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.95% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $112,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 92.2% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 154.2% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 60.7% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG opened at $107.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.98. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $75.94 and a 52-week high of $108.04.

