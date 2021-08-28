Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 312.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 768,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 582,365 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 5.87% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $142,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of IYG opened at $194.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $187.19. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.07 and a fifty-two week high of $194.96.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

