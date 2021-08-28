Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 613,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,767 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.38% of Verisk Analytics worth $107,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 53,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,396,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 37.1% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 112,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,919,000 after purchasing an additional 30,526 shares during the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.6% in the second quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 43,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 62.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 145,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,663,000 after purchasing an additional 55,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 16.5% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total value of $1,069,499.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,040,800.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total value of $84,785.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,841,144.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,461 shares of company stock worth $4,883,102 over the last three months. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $199.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $159.79 and a one year high of $210.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.61.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 23.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.89.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

