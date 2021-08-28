Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 131.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,675,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,520,171 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.95% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $153,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,712,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,067,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,245,000 after acquiring an additional 741,396 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,135,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 300.9% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 302,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,333,000 after acquiring an additional 227,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 399.5% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 151,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after purchasing an additional 121,334 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $59.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.16. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $42.03 and a 1-year high of $59.91.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.