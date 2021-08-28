Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503,564 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,674 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of IQVIA worth $122,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 596 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 1,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Michael B. Yongue boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 4,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IQV. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.53.

IQV opened at $259.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $248.75. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.00 and a twelve month high of $263.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.73 billion, a PE ratio of 83.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.42.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

