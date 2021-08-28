Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 876,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,601 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Prologis worth $104,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Prologis by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,186,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,740,000 after purchasing an additional 693,188 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,725,000. Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in shares of Prologis by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 315,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,433,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,377,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Prologis by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 14,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.50.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $131.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.21. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.08 and a fifty-two week high of $134.70. The company has a market capitalization of $97.07 billion, a PE ratio of 63.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

