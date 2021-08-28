Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $105.42 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,577,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 40,879 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $105,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $66.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.34, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $56.75 and a twelve month high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. As a group, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

Several research firms have commented on BMY. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

