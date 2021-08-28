Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $126.25 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,056,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 467,727 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 3.36% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $126,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 20.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000.

Shares of SPTL opened at $42.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.20. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $38.28 and a 12 month high of $47.81.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

