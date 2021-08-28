Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $127 Million Holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,498,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 863,251 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 33.80% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $126,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 340,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,371,000 after acquiring an additional 70,250 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 148,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after buying an additional 76,964 shares during the period. 55I LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 185.8% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 122,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after buying an additional 79,956 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 115,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after buying an additional 40,885 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,855,000.

USXF opened at $38.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.88. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $26.78 and a 12 month high of $38.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

