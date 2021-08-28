Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $145.65 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,495,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,177 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 2.85% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares worth $145,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 117,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after buying an additional 63,088 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 40,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000.

Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $59.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.88. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $46.56 and a 12-month high of $60.88.

