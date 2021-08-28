Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $152.87 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,084,010 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,637 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $152,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.7% in the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 2.9% in the second quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% in the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.2% in the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 2.0% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, upped their target price on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.59.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $949,002,976.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $927,254,892. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.14, for a total value of $2,117,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 279,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,497,887.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,140,784 shares of company stock valued at $3,512,536,440. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart stock opened at $146.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.25. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.