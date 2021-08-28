Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $156.58 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,893,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216,824 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of The Coca-Cola worth $156,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock opened at $55.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.80. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $57.56. The firm has a market cap of $239.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.47.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $378,155.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 176,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,086,093.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 113,580 shares of company stock worth $6,403,466. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Argus raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

