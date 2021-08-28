Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $164.77 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,172,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,608 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.15% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $164,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,742,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,957,000 after buying an additional 467,379 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $522,993,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $52,226,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 26.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,810,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,134,000 after acquiring an additional 373,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3,633.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 184,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,950,000 after acquiring an additional 180,035 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $145.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.39. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $97.09 and a 52-week high of $146.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

