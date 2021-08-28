Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $168.71 Million Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,616,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,095,462 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.66% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $168,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKLN. Coco Enterprises LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC now owns 177,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 171,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $22.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.09. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $21.44 and a 52-week high of $22.47.

