Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 671,361 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 72,186 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $109,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PXD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,603,825 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $182,676,000 after acquiring an additional 14,972 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 314.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,983 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 9,089 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 479.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 126.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,368 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $9,429,000 after purchasing an additional 33,113 shares during the period. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PXD shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.57.

PXD stock opened at $151.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.35, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $76.58 and a 12 month high of $175.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.59%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

