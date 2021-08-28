Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 183,753 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,236,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,753 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.34% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $122,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 153.4% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 178.2% in the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHZ stock opened at $54.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.81. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.64 and a 1 year high of $56.55.

