Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 252,245 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,982,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252,245 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Gilead Sciences worth $136,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,723,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,060,854,000 after buying an additional 13,539,799 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,671,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,332,764,000 after buying an additional 592,386 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 30.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,287,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $600,251,000 after buying an additional 2,163,164 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,060,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $585,580,000 after purchasing an additional 63,451 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,718,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $563,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $71.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $73.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.32. The company has a market capitalization of $89.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.06%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GILD. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.74.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

