Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 55,667 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,265,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,667 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.54% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $133,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 25,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 23,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $108.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.11. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $64.04 and a 12 month high of $111.27.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

