Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 81,070 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,067,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,070 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Duke Energy worth $105,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3,862.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,411,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299,912 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,833,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,100,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,497 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 362.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,744 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 77.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,734,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,457,000 after acquiring an additional 756,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $61,888,000. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.62.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $104.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.71. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $78.95 and a 1-year high of $108.38. The firm has a market cap of $80.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. Analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.985 dividend. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.95%.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

