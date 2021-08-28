Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of MercadoLibre worth $111,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MELI. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,927.72.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk bought 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras bought 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,865.00 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $959.87 and a 52-week high of $2,020.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37,300.00 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,643.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

