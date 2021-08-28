Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,002 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,002 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of ASML worth $152,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ASML. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in ASML by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 480,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,162,000 after purchasing an additional 73,860 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in ASML by 762.5% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 135.9% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 28.6% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in ASML by 21.2% in the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 17.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Shares of ASML stock opened at $832.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $740.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $343.25 and a 52-week high of $834.77.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. ASML’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $768.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $704.50.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.