Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 24,945 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 510,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,945 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Ecolab worth $105,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 89.5% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ECL opened at $224.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $64.37 billion, a PE ratio of 61.81, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $215.92. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.25 and a 12 month high of $230.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

In other news, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total value of $609,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,575.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total transaction of $4,470,951.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,924 shares of company stock worth $7,265,028. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

