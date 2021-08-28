Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 35,559 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,360,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 35,559 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $140,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,170,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,938,020,000 after buying an additional 1,387,141 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,887,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,579,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,653 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,059,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,175,935,000 after purchasing an additional 478,113 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,076,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,093,709,000 after purchasing an additional 239,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 33.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,086,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249,102 shares during the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $116.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.01. The company has a market capitalization of $72.55 billion, a PE ratio of 49.95, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $70.92 and a 52-week high of $119.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.23, for a total transaction of $3,164,836.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,659,645.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $677,672.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,139,113.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,510 shares of company stock valued at $12,882,047 in the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.