Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 50,229 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,009,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,229 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.14% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $133,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 20.8% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 30,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1,649.0% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 41,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after acquiring an additional 38,802 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $202,000.

Shares of IJT stock opened at $135.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.24. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $83.92 and a 12-month high of $135.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

