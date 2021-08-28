EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 334.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,071 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,621 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 309,615 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $22,456,000 after acquiring an additional 37,331 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 5.7% in the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 76,401 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 62.2% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 918,541 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $66,622,000 after acquiring an additional 352,277 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.0% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,212 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $9,446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 41.5% in the first quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,989 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $69.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $87.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s revenue was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

EOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Siebert Williams Shank raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Johnson Rice cut EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.10.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

