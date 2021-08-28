EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,850 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 4,653 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in EOG Resources by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,525 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 12,242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG stock traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.63. 3,440,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,537,300. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $87.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.10.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

