Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD) Short Interest Down 54.1% in August

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 62,800 shares, a drop of 54.1% from the July 29th total of 136,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 104,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Equity Distribution Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition in the second quarter worth $205,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition in the second quarter worth $207,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition during the first quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Equity Distribution Acquisition by 58.9% during the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 26,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 9,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQD stock remained flat at $$9.77 on Friday. 75,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,453. Equity Distribution Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $11.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.79.

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

