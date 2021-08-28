Era Swap Price Reaches $0.0060 (ES)

Era Swap (CURRENCY:ES) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. One Era Swap coin can currently be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Era Swap has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. Era Swap has a total market cap of $5.96 million and $49,430.00 worth of Era Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Era Swap

ES is a coin. Its launch date was May 18th, 2019. Era Swap’s total supply is 2,097,550,005 coins and its circulating supply is 997,282,758 coins. Era Swap’s official Twitter account is @eraswaptec . Era Swap’s official website is eraswap.life

According to CryptoCompare, “Era Swap Token (ES) is a decentralized utility token currently based on Ethereum blockchain (ERC20) which will be used on multiple platforms for exchange of services (P2P), avail discounts, get rewards and many more utility. Era Swap Life is Single Sign On (SSO) gateway which provides access to multiple utility platforms accepting Era Swap (ES) Utility token Era Swap users can add their wallet to access the platforms which offers multiple solutions to community members. Era Swap Ecosystem includes interlinked multiple platforms where Era Swap Tokens can be utilized for exchange of services, availing discounts, getting rewards and other utilities. Era Swap Team will identify and help build more such platforms in future which are built for the community and willing to incorporate ES reward system. “

Buying and Selling Era Swap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Era Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Era Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Era Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

