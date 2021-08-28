Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 303,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,607,000 after acquiring an additional 22,034 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth $1,099,000. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 35.9% in the first quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,899,000 after acquiring an additional 10,592 shares in the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $351.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.19.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $320.76 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.30 and a 52-week high of $336.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.82, a P/E/G ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 27.99%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 7,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.90, for a total value of $2,417,837.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Byron A. Scordelis sold 9,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.89, for a total transaction of $3,104,924.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,350 shares of company stock valued at $6,368,808. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

