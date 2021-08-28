Ether Zero Price Down 9.7% This Week (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. In the last week, Ether Zero has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. One Ether Zero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Ether Zero has a total market capitalization of $315,337.63 and approximately $3,704.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,247.69 or 0.06642656 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.87 or 0.00130638 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

Ether Zero (CRYPTO:ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 227,512,371 coins and its circulating supply is 185,482,958 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

