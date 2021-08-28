Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Has $2.84 Million Stake in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC increased its stake in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,517 shares during the period. Meridian Bioscience makes up approximately 2.3% of Euclidean Technologies Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Meridian Bioscience worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 260.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIVO traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.01. The stock had a trading volume of 352,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,159. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.51 million, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.49. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.98 and a 12-month high of $30.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.23.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 24.58%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on VIVO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Meridian Bioscience Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

