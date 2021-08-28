Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Purchases Shares of 211,239 Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 211,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,000. Perdoceo Education comprises about 2.1% of Euclidean Technologies Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC owned 0.30% of Perdoceo Education at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2,040.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.14. 385,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,333. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.75. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $14.81. The company has a market cap of $780.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.22.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $175.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.09 million. Research analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

