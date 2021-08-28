Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Raises Stock Position in DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC raised its stake in DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 537,270 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC owned approximately 1.03% of DHI Group worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in DHI Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 197,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DHI Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 747,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after buying an additional 4,768 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in DHI Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 202,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 16,309 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in DHI Group in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in DHI Group by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 24,634 shares in the last quarter. 70.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DHX shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of DHI Group from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of DHX traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.11. 93,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.59. DHI Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $4.20. The company has a market cap of $206.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.46.

DHI Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 23rd that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace.

