EUNO Market Cap Reaches $15.45 Million (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 28th. In the last week, EUNO has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. One EUNO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. EUNO has a market cap of $15.45 million and approximately $10,790.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $420.07 or 0.00856368 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000871 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000117 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO (CRYPTO:EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,298,728,463 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

