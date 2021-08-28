Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 801,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Euronet Worldwide comprises approximately 0.6% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 1.52% of Euronet Worldwide worth $108,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 703.1% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 407,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,395,000 after acquiring an additional 356,993 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,073,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,508,000 after acquiring an additional 282,732 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 247.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,591,000 after acquiring an additional 167,781 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,725,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,004,000 after acquiring an additional 154,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $17,841,000. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord acquired 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $146.50 per share, for a total transaction of $170,819.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,032,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EEFT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.50.

EEFT stock traded up $2.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.11. 176,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,101. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.06 and a 1-year high of $167.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.75 and a beta of 1.63.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.10). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 4.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

