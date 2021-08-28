Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.00.

Several research firms recently commented on EUXTF. HSBC lowered shares of Euronext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Euronext in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronext in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Euronext from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

OTCMKTS EUXTF opened at $115.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.07. Euronext has a 52 week low of $95.05 and a 52 week high of $122.05.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

